Skip Bayless Mocks Bill Belichick During Patriots’ Week 8 Loss To Bills

It’s not difficult to figure out which way Skip Bayless leans on the Bill Belichick vs. Tom Brady debate.
Bayless continues to relish Brady’s early success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender with the future Hall of Famer under center. Conversely, the “Undisputed” co-host seems to be taking great pleasure in watching Belichick’s New England Patriots struggle.
The FOX Sports 1 personality was at it again Sunday during the Patriots’ brutal loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bayless on two occasions ribbed Belichick via referring to New England’s longtime head coach by a (pretty lame) nickname.
Of course, Bayless is making reference to the Subway commercials Belichick shot over the offseason.
The Patriots’ fourth consecutive loss dropped them to 2-5 on the 2020 season. They’ll try to earn their first win since Week 3 next Monday night when they visit the New York Jets.