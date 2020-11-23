Why Deshaun Watson Was Thankful For Cam Newton After Patriots-Texans Game

The thrill of victory didn’t prevent Deshaun Watson from showing gratitude.

The Houston Texans quarterback thanked Cam Newton Sunday for helping him develop into a star quarterback Sunday in the aftermath of the Texans’ 27-21 win over the Patriots in Week 11. The relationship between Watson, 25, and Newton, 31, dates back to when the former was in high school and the latter was a Carolina Panthers star, and Watson made a point to hail Newton as a mentor and brother, who has influenced his career massively.

“It was dope, it was cool,” Watson said about playing against Newton. “I got to talk to him before the game, seen him after the game. He was the guy that gave me the advice, he showed me the way, he showed me the ropes. He showed me the position I’m in today. He gave me that advice a couple of years ago.

“I thank him for everything, that’s my big bro. I love him. And best of luck to him and we’ll continue to do it together.”

Deshaun Watson thanks Cam Newton for being his "big bro" and giving him advice throughout the years after today's @HoustonTexans win over the Patriots. (@AJRoss_TV) pic.twitter.com/piVF1JNhGM — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 22, 2020

Watson completed 28 of 37 passes for 344 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and rushed for 36 yards and one TD against the Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Texans hit Newton eight times, sacked him twice and batted away five of his passes at the line of scrimmage, with J.J. Watt contributing four of them.

If Watson’s and Newton’s contrasting fortunes in Week 11 represent a generational changing of the guard, the Texans star won’t assume his position near the front of the line without giving his “big bro” his due.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images