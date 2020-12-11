Patriots-Rams Inactive List Reaction: JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones Active

New England Patriots cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and JC Jackson both will dress Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones (neck) and Jackson (hip/knee) were listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup.

Here’s the Patriots’ inactive list:

QB Brian Hoyer

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Jordan Thomas

DT Isaiah Mack

SS Terrence Brooks

— Jarrett Stidham, who threw a touchdown pass to Gunner Olszewski last week in garbage time, will continue to back up Cam Newton.

— Damien Harris, James White and Sony Michel will rotate in the Patriots’ backfield with Harris taking on the lead role.

— Rookie tight end Devin Asiasi was activated off of injured reserve Thursday afternoon. He hasn’t played since Week 6 nor has he been targeted this season. Either Asiasi or fellow rookie Dalton Keene will start at tight end with Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck) on injured reserve and Thomas inactive. Keene has caught just one pass this year.

— The Patriots will continue to rotate Adam Butler, Lawrence Guy, Byron Cowart and Akeem Spence at defensive tackle. Butler has been a difference-maker on third down over the last two weeks.

— Brooks is a healthy scratch for the second straight week. The Patriots’ secondary is stacked with Jackson, Jones, Justin Bethel, Myles Bryant, Cody Davis, Kyle Dugger, Stephon Gilmore, Devin and Jason McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Joejuan Williams all available.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images