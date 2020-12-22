r/NASCAR Hated This Tesla Throwback Until Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chimed In

Does the iconic Goodwrench paint scheme belong on a Tesla? NASCAR Reddit doesn’t believe so, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a different story.

r/NASCAR user banananailgun (lol) on Sunday shared a photo of a Tesla Model 3 (or maybe a Model S — it’s had to tell) featuring a paint scheme made famous by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. Captioned “Just feels wrong,” the post generated a strong reaction from NASCAR fans, many of which agreed the Tesla owner committed blasphemy.

But then Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR Hall of Famer, showed up in the comments section and magically changed the direction of the conversation.

“Yes!!!” he wrote. “I see some folks not loving this. But to see pops two decades gone still resonate with people is a nice thing.”

Unsurprisingly, many who initially hated on the “Intimidator”-themed Tesla shifted gears after Earnhardt shared his opinion. Such is the influence of one of the most popular drivers in NASCAR history.

Our take: Earnhardt is right. The car is cool, as is the continued admiration for his legendary father.

Earnhardt, who perhaps was more bummed than anyone when the 2020 NASCAR season ended, surely is excited that the sport’s return is just around the corner. The 2021 Cup Series season is scheduled to kick off Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway with the running of the Daytona 500.

The “Great American Race” will be run with limited fan attendance, and as a result will see the end of its sellout streak. The race also will see the debut of the 23XI Racing, a new Cup Series team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Darrell Wallace Jr., the team’s full-time driver, couldn’t be more excited to prove what he’s capable of doing after an impressive run with Richard Petty Motorsports.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images