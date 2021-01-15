James Harden Bids Rockets Goodbye With Surprisingly Heartfelt Instagram

With the way things ended in Houston, one might think James Harden wouldn’t be the most outwardly appreciative person in the world upon his departure.

Not so, apparently.

Make no mistake, Harden talked his way out of town, leaving the Rockets with no choice but to trade him.

But following his arrival with the Brooklyn Nets, Harden took to Instagram to say goodbye to the Rockets and their fans. His message was largely humble and thankful.

“What can I write? What words can convey all the ways I feel. Houston you welcomed me with no guarantees. Took a leap of faith and it changed my life and the lives of my family forever. This organization, this city has given me everything I could ask for and more. Before the scoring titles long before MVP you believed. For that I am forever indebted. The city opened its arms and welcomed me and my family as one of its own and for that I am forever indebted. I gave my mind body and soul in hopes of bringing the glory to the city. I fell short and for that I am forever indebted. It’s far from a good bye as I pay all my debts. TMC H Town!“

Harden now joins an equally uneven situation, as he’s supposed to form a super team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The problem is, Irving reportedly is prepared to sit out the rest of the season, is furious with the Nets and hasn’t been taking their calls.

Thumbnail photo via Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images