Deshaun Watson To Patriots? NFL Expert Builds Trade Case

Deshaun Watson might want out of Houston, and the Patriots need a new quarterback. So, is there a deal to make?

Seth Walder, one of ESPN’s NFL experts, believes so.

Frustrated by the current direction of the franchise, Watson reportedly would welcome a trade away from the team that took him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. A pair of Texans icons also have urged the 25-year-old to force a trade.

Although the Miami Dolphins currently are the hottest name on the Watson rumor mill, the Patriots also, and predictably, have found their way into the speculation.

When prompted to identify a team that should go “all out” in trading for Watson, Walder built the following case in an ESPN roundtable column published Wednesday morning:

Patriots. I legitimately think roughly 25 teams should consider trading for Watson. But let’s go with the Patriots. They need a quarterback, are out of range of the top tier in the draft and have the cap space to absorb Watson — though he isn’t expensive in 2021 — and spend to make improvements elsewhere. To land him? It’ll take a lot to beat out the other teams interested. I’m dealing running back Damien Harris, the RFA rights to J.C. Jackson, this year’s first-, second-, fourth- and fifth-round picks plus 2021 first- and third-rounders. And Jarrett Stidham, if they want him. But the upside? Pairing football’s greatest coach with a top-5 quarterback again.

Would that be too much for the Patriots to give up? If you ask us, there is no price to steep for a legitimate franchise quarterback.

As for whether Jack Easterby and Nick Caserio would be willing to deal a player of Watson’s caliber to their former employer, your guess is as good as ours.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images