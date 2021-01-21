Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Considers His NFL Future ‘Beautiful Mystery’

At age 37, Aaron Rodgers is no spring chicken — especially in the NFL.

So it’s no surprise that retirement is on his mind.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said he could see “the 18th hole coming up” in his career shortly after his 36th birthday in Dec. 2019. Green Bay was just wrapping up its first winning season since 2016, and things have looked up from there.

Now, the Packers are one win away from returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2010 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will mark Rodgers’ fifth appearance in the NFC Championship Game, too.

None of this, however, appears to have changed Rodgers’ tune on his future.

“I’m always just trying to stay present, especially this year as much as anything, and enjoy the moments,” he told reporters Wednesday, via ESPN. “I hope there’s more opportunities, but I don’t know. I mean, I really don’t. That stuff is out of my control.

“My future is a beautiful mystery I think. The present is such a gift to be able to stay in the moment and to have gratitude for being in this situation again, and being with the guys and having fans in our stadium and maybe snow in an NFC Championship Game. I’m going to enjoy these moments for sure, and just not worry about what happens down the line.”

The Packers appear to be thinking about their future, too. Green Bay picked up Utah State product Jordan Love with the No. 26 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Many believe he could replace Rodgers down the road, much to Rodgers’ dismay.

At this point, though, it seems like Rodgers isn’t focused on what happens after the season ends. After all, he’s got an NFC title game to focus on.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images