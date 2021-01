James Harden’s time with the Rockets came to an end Wednesday when Houston sent the star guard to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team trade.

Things between Harden and the team had been pretty rocky of late. But the Rockets still paid tribute to the All-Star nonetheless.

The team bid Harden farewell Thursday with a video honoring him and his nine seasons in Houston.

Check it out:

Now, a new chapter begins in Brooklyn.

Thumbnail photo via Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images