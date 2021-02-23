Chris Godwin Reveals How Tom Brady Changed Buccaneers’ Mentality

NESN Logo Sign In

By now you probably know that Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped lead them to a championship in Super Bowl LV.

Players on the Bucs have had personal success over their NFL careers, including Chris Godwin, but many have not dealt with team success.

That all changed for Tampa Bay when Brady arrived, as it took down Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints and Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers en route to stopping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs from going back-to-back in Super Bowls.

Godwin recently appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and was asked about Brady and what be brought to the team.

“I think the biggest thing that he brought was the the mentality of expecting to win over hoping to win,” Godwin told McAfee. “We’ve had a bunch of talented guys for years but could never really put it together. The history of the team kinda creeps into your mind. You go into games like, as a competitor you’re like, ‘Yeah we can win this.’ But you’re really just hoping to win. But this year we approached every single game like, ‘We damn sure can win this game.’ There’s no reason why we couldn’t.”

It certainly makes sense.

The Bucs had not been to the Super Bowl since 2002 when they defeated the then-Oakland Raiders.

But Godwin said when the playoffs rolled around, he and the Bucs just knew winning was in their future.

“Once the playoffs hit there was no doubt in our mind that we were going to win,” Godwin said. “It was just a matter of showing everybody else.”

Godwin is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, but it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if he re-signs with Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images