Tiger Woods on Tuesday was involved in a single-car accident in California, and what few details were immediately known came from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The golfer was the sole occupant of a vehicle involved in a roll-over collision in Los Angeles, which according to his agent Mark Steinberg left Woods with multiple leg injuries requiring surgery.

Based on photos that have emerged from the wreck, that update sounds positive, considering first responders reportedly had to use the “jaws of life” to remove Woods from his vehicle.

“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance for his injuries,” the LA Sheriff’s department said in a statement on Twitter.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods reportedly sustained “moderate to critical injuries” after being removed from the car, according to CNN’s Ana Cabrera.

Per a report from the L.A. Times, anonymous law enforcement sources say he was speeding and lost control of his vehicle before it rolled multiple times through the road’s median.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images