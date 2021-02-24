Stephen Curry Puts Things Into Perspective After Tiger Woods’ Accident

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephen Curry would love to see Tiger Woods eventually return to the links, but that isn’t the Warriors superstar’s primary concern about the golf legend at present.

Woods on Tuesday was involved in a single-car crash outside of Los Angeles. The 45-year-old sustained lower-leg and ankle injuries, which were treated at a local hospital. Woods, per a statement shared to his official Twitter account, is “awake and responsive” after undergoing surgery.

Messages for Woods came in abundance after news of the accident broke. Curry weighed in while speaking with the media after Golden State’s win over the New York Knicks, reminding everyone a return to golf currently should not be a priority for Woods.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Woods said, per a clip shared by ESPN. “I mean, in this day in age when you get a text, you hear about Tiger, your mind — for me, went to a dark place. Thankfully, he didn’t have any life-threatening injuries. It’s just unfortunate, sad, knowing all he’s been through these last couple years. Thankfully, he’s OK from what I hear. I don’t know too many details.

“We wish a speedy recovery, ’cause at this point — I’m a huge golf fan, you know that. Love watching him play and being on Tour, competing. But at this point, it’s not about golf. It’s about his quality of life and being there for his kids. That’s the most important thing right now. So hopefully he makes a full recovery to be there for them. He’s got a lot of life to live.”

We imagine Woods is on the same page as Curry. A LA County Sherriff’s Deputy believes Woods is “very fortunate” to be alive following his rollover accident. Judging from photos of the crash that have emerged, the deputy’s assessment probably is correct.

Woods now is on the mend, and we’ll patiently wait to see what the future holds 15-time major winner.

