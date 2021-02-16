Devin White Asks Tom Brady Important Question After Super Bowl Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings now, and that’s just absurd.

Can he make it eight?

That’s a question many of us are wondering at this point. Brady showed little sign of slowing down last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, especially in the playoffs. Thus, there’s no reason to believe he’s going to fall off a cliff next season in his age-44 campaign.

Brady has been on a social media spree lately, and that included an “On to the next one” post Sunday.

That post elicited a comment from Bucs linebacker Devin White, who asked a question we’re all wondering.

“What’s next dawg ? Doing it again 😬” White wrote.

It sure sounds like that’s the plan for Brady, who is entering the final year of his contract with Tampa, but also has to undergo knee surgery this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images