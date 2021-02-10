NESN Logo Sign In

You can take Tom Brady out of Boston, but you can’t take Boston out of Tom Brady.

That’s how that goes, right?

Brady, of course, won the seventh Super Bowl of his career Sunday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s been on a social media heater since.

The 43-year-old won Super Bowl LV MVP, and his monster performance prompted the Bucs’ social media team to revisit a Brady gaffe from earlier in the season when he forgot what down it was late in an October loss to the Chicago Bears.

Well, Brady saw it, and responded “You like apples???”

That, as we all know, is a “Good Will Hunting” reference, a movie set in Boston that is synonymous with the city.

Brady using that reference after winning his first Super Bowl not with the New England Patriots is pretty ironic — though it might not have been intentional.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images