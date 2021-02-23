Willie McGinest Shares His Dream Offseason Scenario For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Willie McGinest has a two-step plan to vault the Patriots back into Super Bowl contention.

To say it’s unlikely New England will execute the former linebacker’s blueprint would be an understatement, however.

McGinest on Monday was asked to share his “dream offseason scenario” for the Patriots, with whom he played 12 seasons and won three Super Bowls. Step 1: swinging a blockbuster trade for one of the best quarterbacks in football.

“This is a deep, deep dream, so stay with me. We’re going to bring Russell Wilson over in a trade,” McGinest said on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access. “Somebody who has the perfect balance of running the football, being smart. A great team guy who’s always going to talk about the Patriots — ‘Got Pats’ — being able to throw the ball from the pocket.”

Even a signal-caller of Wilson’s caliber would need an improved supporting cast in order to be successful in Foxboro, though. McGinest checks that box in Step 2: signing one of the best wide receivers expected to be available in free agency this offseason.

“Then we’re going to bring him a pass-catcher from the Bucs, Chris Godwin,” McGinest said. “A guy who works hard, will be a great mentor and leader for N’Keal Harry, go along great with Julian Edelman and add some oopmh to the offensive side. You add Russell and you add Chris, I think that automatically puts them back in the race for the playoffs.”

Never say never, but there seemingly is close to a zero percent chance the Patriots add either Wilson or Godwin this offseason, let alone both players. The Seattle Seahawks reportedly are not expected to move Wilson, despite recent rumors, and one has to imagine the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keen on retaining one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets.

But hey, we can’t blame McGinest for aiming high.

