The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals are running it back.
After Washington won Wednesday in a shootout, the two sides will meet once again Friday at TD Garden.
Not much is expected in the way of lineup changes, at least for the Bruins. They’ll roll out the same lines and pairings as Wednesday, most notably with Jarred Tinordi and Connor Clifton forming the third defensive pairing, and Jack Studnicka centering the fourth line.
Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins on Friday.
The Capitals’ morning skate lines and pairings did not hint at any changes. After playing Vitek Vanecek on Wednesday, it’s possible Washington turns to Ilya Samsonov, though that wasn’t the indication given in morning skate.
Here are the projected lineups for Friday’s Bruins-Capitals game.
BOSTON BRUINS (12-5-3)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Sean Kuraly–Jack Studnicka–Chris Wagner
Jakub Zboril–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Jarred Tinordi–Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (13-5-4)
Alex Ovechkin–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Conor Sheary
Jakub Vrana–Nicklas Backstrom–Tom Wilson
Richard Panik–Lars Eller–T.J. Oshie
Carl Hagelin–Nic Dowd–Garnet Hathaway
Brendan Dillon–John Carlson
Smitri Orlov–Justin Schultz
Zdeno Chara–Nick Jensen
Vitek Vanecek