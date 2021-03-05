NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals are running it back.

After Washington won Wednesday in a shootout, the two sides will meet once again Friday at TD Garden.

Not much is expected in the way of lineup changes, at least for the Bruins. They’ll roll out the same lines and pairings as Wednesday, most notably with Jarred Tinordi and Connor Clifton forming the third defensive pairing, and Jack Studnicka centering the fourth line.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins on Friday.

The Capitals’ morning skate lines and pairings did not hint at any changes. After playing Vitek Vanecek on Wednesday, it’s possible Washington turns to Ilya Samsonov, though that wasn’t the indication given in morning skate.

Here are the projected lineups for Friday’s Bruins-Capitals game.

BOSTON BRUINS (12-5-3)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Sean Kuraly–Jack Studnicka–Chris Wagner

Jakub Zboril–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Jarred Tinordi–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (13-5-4)

Alex Ovechkin–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Conor Sheary

Jakub Vrana–Nicklas Backstrom–Tom Wilson

Richard Panik–Lars Eller–T.J. Oshie

Carl Hagelin–Nic Dowd–Garnet Hathaway

Brendan Dillon–John Carlson

Smitri Orlov–Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara–Nick Jensen

Vitek Vanecek

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images