The lineup shuffling continues for the Boston Bruins as they host the Buffalo Sabres.

Following a loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, the B’s turn their attention to the lowly Sabres on Saturday afternoon, and they’re going to be shorthanded.

Brad Marchand is going on the COVID-19 list, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced ahead of the game. As a result, Marchand will be out and Trent Frederic will move up to the top line left wing.

Karson Kuhlman will be out for the Bruins after blocking a shot in the third period against the Islanders. Zach Senyshyn is healthy once again and will play his second NHL game of the season. He made a solid impression in his first game, but ended up getting hurt and has not played since March 11.

Senyshyn will skate on the third line with Charlie Coyle as the center and Anders Bjork as the left winger.