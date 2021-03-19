David Andrews Has Great Way Of Confirming He’s Staying With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

David Andrews is making clear he’s not leaving the New England Patriots.

The longtime Patriots center seemed likely to sign elsewhere this offseason after the Pats’ reported addition of Ted Karras. But in a somewhat surprising move Thursday night, it was reported that Andrews actually would be staying in New England.

The 28-year-old proceeded to invoke Leonardo DiCaprio from “The Wolf Of Wall Street” in order to let fans know that he is, indeed, staying in Foxboro.

You’ll notice that there was a poorly-executed attempt to put his face on DiCaprio’s, but we’ll let it slide.

With Andrews back, Karras likely will become an interior depth option for New England, as the starting center job obviously is Andrews’ gig to lose.

It’ll be interesting to learn more about why Andrews elected to come back, too. He had drawn interest from a few teams around the league, and even Julian Edelman bid him farewell on Instagram.

But hey, he’s back.

