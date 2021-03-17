Deshaun Watson Rumors: New ‘Strong Suitor’ For QB Emerging?

NESN Logo Sign In

For a while, we’ve heard the same teams linked to Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans quarterback wants a trade, and though the team appears reticent to grant that request, teams nevertheless have kicked the tires. The Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins most often have been linked to Watson.

But in his insider notes column Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora indicated that the Philadelphia Eagles might be a “strong suitor” for the star signal-caller.

“Do not discount the Philadelphia Eagles as a strong suitor for Deshaun Watson,” La Canfora wrote. “Too many sources with ties to ownership have whispered that sentiment my way for me to ignore.”

It is tough to tell how much sense this makes.