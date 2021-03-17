Deshaun Watson Rumors: New ‘Strong Suitor’ For QB Emerging?

For a while, we’ve heard the same teams linked to Deshaun Watson.
The Houston Texans quarterback wants a trade, and though the team appears reticent to grant that request, teams nevertheless have kicked the tires. The Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins most often have been linked to Watson.
But in his insider notes column Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora indicated that the Philadelphia Eagles might be a “strong suitor” for the star signal-caller.
“Do not discount the Philadelphia Eagles as a strong suitor for Deshaun Watson,” La Canfora wrote. “Too many sources with ties to ownership have whispered that sentiment my way for me to ignore.”
It is tough to tell how much sense this makes.
The Eagles did agree to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, presumably so that they could go all-in on Jalen Hurts. Acquiring another quarterback would fly in the face of that plan.
But on the flipside, Watson is a transcendent talent, and if they could acquire him then they likely would happily throw the Hurts plan out the window. Save for a couple teams, pretty much anyone would bag on their current plan if it meant landing Watson.
Time will tell. It might be a little bit before the Texans decide they’re willing to trade the 25-year-old. But if they do decide to open for business, it sounds like plenty of teams will be lined up.