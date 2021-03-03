NESN Logo Sign In

Kemba Walker won’t be rooting for one teammate over another during this weekend’s 3-Point Contest.

He’s just hopeful one of them will win.

Both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will represent the Boston Celtics in the All-Star Game and participate in the 3-point event.

Walker will be watching the All-Star Game from home this year but won’t pick between Brown and Tatum.

“We got two of them in there. One of them better bring it home, but I ain’t picking which one,” he told reporters after the Celtics’ 117-112 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.

Both Tatum and Brown certainly have a good chance to win considering how clutch they’ve been from deep this season.

But only time will tell what the outcome will be.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images