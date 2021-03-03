NESN Logo Sign In

It was the toss seen around the world.

By now, you’ve certainly seen a vey happy — and possibly intoxicated — Tom Brady throwing his seventh Lombardi Trophy to Cam Brate during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV parade.

The 43-year-old quarterback joined “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night, and got a bit candid when asked about the toss.

“First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought,” Brady said. “It was, ‘This seems really fun to do. Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there’s a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. … I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I’m so happy that Cam (caught it).”

The video also features Brady’s daughter, 8-year-old Vivian, yelling, “Daddy no!” before the QB threw the trophy from boat to boat.

“Who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area?,” Brady said. “I mean, she’s the voice of reason. Go figure.”

Check out the full interview below, with talk about the toss starting at the 5:55 mark.

We all need to have a little fun now and then, right?

Still, it sounds like Brady is enjoying life post-Super Bowl LV.

