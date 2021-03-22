Patriots Officially Announce Re-Signing Of Center David Andrews

NESN Logo Sign In

David Andrews officially is back with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots on Monday announced they re-signed Andrews, who was a free agent, after he reportedly agreed to a deal on the second day of NFL free agency last week. He had a great way of confirming his return, too.

Terms of the contract were not announced, however, the team-friendly deal reportedly is for four years and $19 million.

The 28-year-old center solidifies New England’s strong group on the offensive line. He’ll likely join the starting group of, from left to right, Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, Andrews, Shaq Mason and Trent Brown. His arrival came right after the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with Ted Karras, a 2020 starter at center for the Miami Dolphins, who now gives the group a nice depth piece on the interior.

Andrews enters his sixth seasons with the Patriots after joining the organization as an undrafted rookie in 2015. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has played in 72 regular season (69 starts) and was elected team captain four times every season since 2017.