Red Sox Fans Will Appreciate This Sentiment From Franchy Cordero

Franchy Cordero is well-aware the role past injuries have played in preventing him from reaching his potential.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the trade for Andrew Benintendi, acknowledged how it is the main reason baseball fans have yet to see him at his best. But he’s also got the right mindset coming into his first training camp with the Red Sox.

“God willing, people will be able to see who the real Franchy Cordero is this year,” the 26-year-old told reporters Saturday through a translator.

Cordero’s injury history is well-documented as he has been limited to 95 major-league games since debuting in 2017. Cordero has spent time on the injured list each of the past three years with a right wrist sprain, right elbow sprain, tight forearm strain and left abductor strain.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom noted they were “freak injuries” upon landing Cordero in the offseason trade.

Cordero explained how he’s already working with Red Sox training staff in hopes of keeping those a thing of the past.

“From the moment I got to the complex where I was allowed, even though I wasn’t on the field with the guys, I sat down with the trainers and we had a plan in place,” Cordero said. “Just working on my mobility and keeping my muscles loose. That’s something they feel as though will help me and not have all the injuries I’ve had in the past.”

Cordero had his start of spring training delayed a bit due to COVID-19 protocols. Saturday marked the third day he has been at Boston’s spring training site.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has recently said he’s not certain if Cordero will be able to go for Opening Day on April 1. Cordero, though, has continued to keep the right mindset.

“I just try to do my best and working hard every single day and trying to improve,” he responded in regards to what’s been said about his ability as a prospect. “I know what’s been said, but at the same time I just focus on what I can control and try to get better every single day, and try to help this team win ball games. Because that’s what it’s all for, trying to win a championship.”

The Red Sox earned a 7-2 spring training win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday and will face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

