Bruce Cassidy Notes Bruins’ Potential Defensive Plan If Matt Grzelcyk Out

The Boston Bruins’ blue line may have been dealt another short-term hit during Saturday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Matt Grzelcyk left Saturday’s game after the first period and now is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The Bruins are already without Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo while the plan was to give Kevan Miller a maintenance day Sunday against the Washington Capitals.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy noted two specific defensemen — Jarred Tinordi and Jack Ahcan — could move into the lineup. Tinordi has not played since April 3 while Achan has played one game in Boston this season.

“… It will be a tough ask tomorrow, but some other guys will be going into the lineup whether it’s Tinordi or (Ahcan) if need be,” Cassidy told reporters on a video conference after Boston’s 3-2 loss, per the team.

“We’ll have to talk about that who’s available tomorrow and those guys get their opportunity. That’s, I guess, what the glass-half-full side of it is. Other guys get the opportunity to go in and try to help us win.”

It also means the Bruins will have to put even more on the shoulders of young defensemen including 24-year-old Jakub Zboril and 23-year-old Jeremy Lauzon. Cassidy previously noted how Lauzon needs to play through mistakes.

“At the end of the day, if (Grzelcyk) is out, Carlo is out, McAvoy is out and Miller needs a certain amount of maintenance, yes, we are leaning on them for a little bit more. Within reason. Within reason,” Cassidy said.

“… But to get to your point yes, if they go from playing 16 minutes to 22 minutes, and we expect to be a successful team, then yeah the ask for us when we go in as a coaching staff (is) don’t do too much, just be a good, solid, consistent player,” Cassidy continued. “When you’re playing that much anyway you’ll have opportunities throughout the game to make a play or two when you wouldn’t when you’re playing less try. And take advantage of the opportunity, mentally prepare to play those minutes, and by that, you got to put mistakes behind you because we’re relying on you to go back out there. … I think they been good for us. Good and solid all year. Now, with these other injuries we’re going to need more, whoever goes in there. That’s just the way it is right now.”

Puck drop for Bruins-Capitals on Sunday is 7 p.m. ET.

