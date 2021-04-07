NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will put Christian Vazquez up against the best of them, and the veteran catcher has made that look like a smart bet six games into the 2021 campaign.

“When I see how people rank catchers outside of our world, he’s the closest thing to a complete package, right?,” Cora told reporters after Boston’s 9-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, per the team.

“He’s swinging the bat the last two years. Defensively, we know what he can do, but nobody gives him the recognition. And it’s not that he needs it, but I do believe he’s one of the top catchers in the league,” Cora added.

Vazquez crushed his second home run in as many games Wednesday with a two-run shot in the fourth inning against Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarborough. It gave the Red Sox a 3-1 lead less than 24 hours after he hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s extra-innings win over the Rays.

The 30-year-old backstop compiled two hits, two runs and three RBIs in the series-sweeping win. He slapped an RBI single in the fifth inning, as well. Vazquez now has eight hits, six runs and four RBIs in his first six games.