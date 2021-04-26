NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski has a knack for triumphant returns.

The former New England Patriots superstar returned to the NFL last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a decision that resulted in him winning another Super Bowl title alongside Tom Brady. Gronk even caught two touchdown passes as Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to secure the Lombardi Trophy.

Over the weekend, Gronkowski returned to his alma mater, the University of Arizona, to join fellow Patriots and Wildcats legend Tedy Bruschi in serving as an honorary head coach for the program’s spring game. After being introduced, Gronkowski, 31, set what apparently is a Guinness World Record.

Gronkowski, in full pads, caught a football dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet above Arizona Stadium. It took him three attempts to make the grab, which is described in the video below — tweeted out by ESPN’s Adam Schefter — as being the “highest-altitude catch” ever.

Rob Gronkowski and Tedy Bruschi are the honorary head coaches for the University of Arizonaâ€™s spring game. But before the game, Gronk set a world world record because…heâ€™s Gronk. pic.twitter.com/RuSCZPUFQU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2021

This isn’t necessarily the biggest catch of Gronkowski’s career. He’s had plenty of clutch moments on football’s grandest stages. But it might be the most unique. And fittingly, he marked the occasion with a trademark spike.