A.J. Brown Actively Recruiting Julio Jones To Titans Amid Trade Rumors

We’ve reached the recruitment phase of the Julio Jones trade drama.

The star receiver on Monday admitted he wants to leave the Atlanta Falcons during a potentially illegal on-TV conversation with Shannon Sharpe. Since then, Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms has reported that Jones has both the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans on his wish list.

At least one Patriots player already has used social media in attempt to lure Jones to New England. Tuesday night, Titans receiver A.J. Brown lobbied for the 32-year-old to force a trade to Tennessee.

“Yo Julio … come vibe with me,” Brown said in a video that featured a text message he once sent to Jones. ” … If you wanna carry the load, you can carry it.

” … You said you wanna win, right? We just need a couple more pieces.”

Listen to the audio in the post below:

Hey, shoot your shot.

As for the Patriots, not everyone is sold on the idea of Bill Belichick paying the price to acquire Jones.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images