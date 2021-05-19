Bruins Drop Game 3 Hype Video As Series Vs. Capitals Shifts To Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Washington Capitals shifts to TD Garden on Wednesday night tied at one game apiece.

The B’s and Caps split the first two games in the nation’s capital, with Washington winning Game 1 and Boston bouncing back for an overtime victory in Game 2 at Capital One Arena.

The stakes alone are enough to fire up hockey fans, but the Bruins tossed a little extra gasoline on the fervor shortly before puck drop Wednesday by dropping a hype video on social media.

Check it out below.

The Bruins and Capitals will square off Wednesday on NESN beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage for the highly anticipated showdown begins on NESN at 5:30 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images