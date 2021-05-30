Did Bruins Find Way To Crack Ilya Sorokin In Game 1 Win Over Islanders?

NESN Logo Sign In

Ilya Sorokin was not bad against the Bruins on Saturday, but did Boston find a way to expose him?

The New York Islanders netminder allowed four goals in the B’s 5-2 victory in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs second round. He turned away 35 of the 39 shots that he faced, but two goals came off rebounds, one a wrister from the slot and another a drive from the point.

Two goals, in particular stand out: The third and fourth.

On the third, Nick Ritchie, after taking part in a puck battle, darted to the crease and situated himself right in front of Sorokin. The Islanders had a tough time dislodging him from his post, and Sorokin might not have even seen Charlie McAvoy’s blue line bomb.

On the fourth, David Pastrnak got the puck in the neutral zone and weaved through the attacking end. Taylor Hall, instead of trying to go for a more traditional 2-on-2, just made a beeline for the net. When Pastrnak fired off his wrister, this is what Sorokin had in front of him.

Here was head coach Barry Trotz’s assessment of how his goalie played.

“I thought he played well. They were buzzing, they were crashing the net, they’re standing in the crease, all those types of things,” Trotz said over Zoom. “Boston went to the net on him, obviously they watched our last series, they’re trying to make it tough on him, and they did.”