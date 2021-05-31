Peter King Isn’t Buying This Julio Jones Report Amid Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Peter King has a tough time believing any truly significant Julio Jones trade offers have come the Falcons’ way.

It’s become abundantly clear Jones does not have a long-term future in Atlanta. The Falcons have been open about their willingness to take calls on the star wide receiver, who has declared he’s not long for the franchise that drafted him sixth overall a decade ago.

NFL insider Dianna Russini last week reported one offer Atlanta received for Jones included a first-round draft pick. Peter King, however, doesn’t think that’s actually the case.

“ESPN reported last week the Falcons have been offered a first-round pick for Jones,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning In America column for NBC Sports. “I’m skeptical of that, but we’ll see. ‘If Atlanta had that offer,’ one GM with interest in Jones told me last week, ‘they’d have made the deal and just said we’ll announce it next week.’ It could be that the Falcons may end up with a first-round pick in a future draft beyond 2022, but I believe they have not been offered that yet.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported last week it only would take a second-round pick to acquire Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. King, citing information from a trusted source, also is under the impression the Falcons would accept that offer.

