NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no denying the New England Patriots have improved their roster by leaps and bounds this offseason.

They went out and splurged in free agency, signing the top two tight ends, a pair of receivers and a handful of defensive players who all better the team’s top-end talent and depth.

New England then followed it up with a NFL draft which included selecting quarterback Mac Jones at No. 15 overall, trading up for the best defensive tackle in the class and grabbing another edge rusher with plenty of potential.

So while Bill Belichick and Co. seem to have impressed many around the league due to the all-encompassing offseason, Pro Football Focus seems to think other teams have done better.

Pro Football Focus recently released its six most improved teams following the two crucial offseason events, and the Patriots were not among them.

Who were those included?

The Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and New York Jets combined to make up the list. Chicago, for one, certainly was led by its strong draft class while Cleveland put together a thorough plan in both avenues.