The Boston Celtics might face a conundrum with Jaylen Brown.

On one hand, he’s among the NBA’s brightest young stars, with an all-around game that’s still evolving ahead of his 25th birthday. On the other, the Celtics are searching for an identity with him and Jayson Tatum as their franchise cornerstones, and it’s fair to question after a disappointing season whether Boston ever will become a legitimate NBA Finals contender with both in tow.

Conventional wisdom says the Celtics should build around Tatum and Brown, even though new president of basketball operations (and former head coach) Brad Stevens, who just replaced Danny Ainge, might be limited in how much he can augment Boston’s roster this offseason.

But what if Brown won’t ever reach his full potential playing alongside Tatum? And vice versa?

The Celtics almost certainly won’t trade Tatum, already one of the NBA’s most dangerous scorers. So, the focus inevitably shifts to Brown. And while Boston theoretically could trade Brown, for the sake of shaking up its core and acquiring someone whose style meshes better with Tatum’s, would Stevens really want to live with watching him blossom into a bona fide superstar elsewhere?

Think James Harden, for example.

Harden, drafted third overall in 2009, spent three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, playing third fiddle behind Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook — and even behind Jeff Green, to some degree, particularly early on. It wasn’t until the Thunder traded Harden to the Houston Rockets in 2012 (at age 23) that he flourished and became the perennial MVP candidate he still is today (at age 31) with the Brooklyn Nets.