NBA Rumors: Celtics Coaching Candidate Jason Kidd ‘Top Target’ Of This Team

It seems Jason Kidd will be sought after by numerous NBA teams who look to fill their head coaching vacancy.

It was previously reported Kidd, an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers, is among the group of candidates the Boston Celtics will interview. The Celtics, ad you may have heard, have an open position since Brad Stevens is vacating the role to take over as president of basketball operations for Danny Ainge, who stepped down.

The Celtics, though, aren’t the only team with Kidd on their radar. The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly have Kidd as a “top target.”

Check out this snippet in a story published by Yahoo! Sports Chris Haynes:

The Lakers front office has raved about assistant coach Jason Kidd, expressing how he?s been a phenomenal presence in the organization from his innovative ideas to his communication skills and his ability to rally the troops, sources said.

Kidd ? who was previously a head coach in Brooklyn and Milwaukee ? is expected to interview for the Boston Celtics’ head coach opening and is expected to be a top target of the Portland Trail Blazers with the anticipation that Terry Stotts will be relieved of his duties after nine seasons with the team, sources said.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein confirmed that report, too. Stein, similarly, tabbed Kidd as a coach who could emerge as a top candidate in Portland.