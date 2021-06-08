NESN Logo Sign In

As the Patriots progress through Phase 3 of their offseason program, we’re taking a position-by-position look at New England’s new-look roster. Next up: interior defensive line.

OFFSEASON CHANGES

The Patriots restocked their defensive line, adding free agents Montravius Adams, Henry Anderson and Davon Godchaux, selecting Christian Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and re-signing Carl Davis, Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise. New England only lost Adam Butler in free agency to the Miami Dolphins and cut 2020 addition Beau Allen, who spent his entire lone season with the Patriots on injured reserve. The team also retained Tashawn Bower, Byron Cowart, Bill Murray, Akeem Spence and Nick Thurman.

The Patriots’ top defensive linemen last season were Wise, Guy, Butler and Byron Cowart. Bower, Thurman, Spence and Davis also played snaps in 2020 as reserves while New England attempted to find a dependable fifth rotational defensive lineman.

On paper, the Patriots upgraded the position in a big way by replacing Butler with Godchaux, Barmore, Anderson and Adams while returning everyone except Butler.

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. Will the Patriots have more luck with their most recent signings?

The Patriots attempted to boost their defensive line via free agency by adding Mike Pennel in 2019 and Allen in 2020. Neither player ever suited up for New England in a regular-season game.

The Patriots will have to hope they’re more fortunate with Godchaux, Anderson and Adams. Godchaux, who netted a two-year, $15 million contract with $9 million guaranteed, was one of the Patriots’ first free-agent signings this offseason. The Patriots signed Anderson, who was cut by the New York Jets, to a two-year, $7 million contract with $3 million guaranteed. Just $50,000 of Adams’ one-year, $1.095 million contract is guaranteed.

Godchaux, 6-foot-3, 311 pounds, is a run-stuffing nose tackle with some ability to provide pressure on third down. He should be a starter next to Guy in New England’s front seven. Anderson is more of a five-technique defensive end at 6-foot-6, 301 pounds who also provides some potential as a pass rusher. Adams was a third-round pick out of Auburn in 2017 who played 45 games with the Green Bay Packers and started three games over four seasons.