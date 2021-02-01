Dustin Pedroia Reveals What Makes Him Most ‘Proud’ About Red Sox Career

Dustin Pedroia has a lot to be proud of as he rides off into the sunset.

Three World Series rings. Four All-Star Game selections. Four Gold Glove Awards. A Silver Slugger Award. The American League’s Rookie of the Year in 2007, and its Most Valuable Player in 2008.

Still, the gritty second baseman, who on Monday announced his retirement after 15 seasons, is most proud of the tone he set throughout the most successful period in Boston Red Sox history.

“Honestly, I’m most proud of the environment and culture we all helped build there, and the expectations,” Pedroia told reporters Monday during a video conference. “I know that the fan base and everything, it demands a lot. But as a player, you want to hold each other accountable that every year your goal is to win the World Series. And that is what I’m most proud of, that there wasn’t a single season that I showed up to Fort Myers that I didn’t think our team could win the World Series. And I’m proud of that. And I think our front office and our ownership should be proud of that. And all my teammates that I played with should be proud of that.

“There wasn’t a time that we showed up, ‘Oh, we’re just gonna play baseball and have some fun.’ No, there was a goal every single year, and we all held each other accountable, and I’m proud that I was a part of help building that.”

Pedroia, 37, is a Red Sox legend who probably would have built an even more compelling Hall of Fame case had injuries not taken their toll over his final few seasons.

Those injuries ultimately embody his hard-nosed style, however, and it’s fair to say his teammates fed off his passion, even when he wasn’t penciled into Boston’s starting lineup.

While stats and accolades are great, that reputation is something Pedroia should feel good about as he begins the next chapter of his life.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images