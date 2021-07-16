WNBA Star Liz Cambage Could Miss Olympics After Physical Altercation

NESN Logo Sign In

Liz Cambage, who is essentially the face of Australia’s women’s basketball team, could miss the Tokyo Olympics after she was involved in a physical and verbal altercation during a scrimmage against Nigeria.

ESPN’s Olgun Uluc reported Thursday that Basketball Australia and the Australian Olympic Committee are investigating the incident, and Cambage’s involvement with the team is in question.

Matt Logue of news.com.au added the four-time All-Star is also accused of breaking team protocols in order to go out in Las Vegas.

This is far from the first such incident involving Cambage, though she has reportedly been on both sides of verbal battles. In May, Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller was fined and suspended for offensive remarks he made about Cambage, which she brought to light through an Instagram story.

In 2019, WNBA star Allie Quigley accused Cambage of bullying opponents on the court.

The Opals are considered the biggest threat to the United States’ chances in Tokyo, as Australia is the No. 2 team in FIBA rankings behind the U.S.

Cambage is averaging 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds through 19 games for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces this season, and her presence on the Australian team is almost essential. In addition to her on-court abilities, the Opals just need a body. Per Logue, the team is carrying just 11 players for the Olympics and have no reserves.