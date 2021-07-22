NESN Logo Sign In

To say the Red Sox offense is on fire of late would be an understatement.

Boston clobbered the Blue Jays 13-4 on Monday night before earning a 7-4 win against Toronto on Wednesday after another strong night at the plate.

The Red Sox hit five home runs — Kiké Hernández, Rafael Devers, Michael Chavis, J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe — in Buffalo to help sweep the series and extend their win streak to two games.

The victory also marked the 250th managerial win for Alex Cora, making him the first Red Sox manager to reach that many wins at age 45 or younger.

“We’re doing a good job,” Cora said over Zoom after the game. “I think it started the last game in New York controlling the strike zone. I know we didn’t score runs, but we were trying to stay within the zone. When we do that, we become elite. There were some good things that happened tonight, there were some great things two days ago. … All around another good day for us offensively, and hopefully we can keep going over the weekend.”

The New York Yankees will come to Fenway Park for a series beginning Thursday, so it certainly would be a good time to keep the momentum going.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Blue Jays: