Red Sox Rumors: Jarren Duran To Join Boston For Series Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have given fans a reason to celebrate immediately after Major League Baseball’s All-Star break.

The Red Sox reportedly will call up Jarren Duran and the outfield prospect will join Boston in New York for a four-game series against the Yankees. Duran could make his major league debut Thursday, according to Worcester Telegram & Gazette sports writer Joe McDonald, who was the first to report the news.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato confirmed the report, as well.

Jarren Duran will not be in the lineup for the nightcap. In fact, he?s not in the building and is on his way to New York to join the Red Sox tomorrow and could make his major league debut against the Yankees. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) July 14, 2021

Major league source confirms report from @JoeyMacHockey : Jarren Duran is on his way to New York to join the Red Sox for his big league debut. Like Betts and Bradley, his big league debut will come in Yankee Stadium. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 14, 2021

Industry source indicates Joe's report that Jarren Duran is heading to the big leagues is accurate. Big news as Red Sox come out of the break. https://t.co/LRCVPUFQUU — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) July 14, 2021

Duran was scratched from the Triple-A Worcester’s lineup Wednesday.