Everyone Made Same Joke About Cam Newton Losing Patriots’ QB Battle

Signs throughout training camp and the preseason pointed to Cam Newton opening the campaign as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

But as it turns out, Newton won’t be under center for New England come Week 1. In fact, the veteran signal-caller won’t even be on Bill Belichick’s 53-man roster.

The Patriots on Tuesday reportedly released Newton and in turn effectively named Mac Jones their starting quarterback. The surprise cut ignited a wave of reactions on social media, which featured a stream of the same joke.

As football fans might remember, Newton years back starred in an NFL Play 60 commercial in which he is ribbed by a little kid. And after Jones beat out Newton for the starting job in Foxboro, countless fans joked that the smart-mouthed youngster grew up to be New England’s new franchise QB.

Mac Jones warned Cam years ago pic.twitter.com/OsSlLCG6eQ — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) August 31, 2021

While Newton’s tenure in Foxboro appears to be over, the same might not be said for his NFL career. The 2015 NFL MVP reportedly drew interest from at least one team after he was released in New England.