New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to stack days together.

And it has earned Jones, who has been given first-team reps throughout the past two days with Cam Newton sidelined, recognition by a pair of league veterans.

“I think he’s been progressing really well,” tight end Jonnu Smith told reporters Tuesday, per the team. “Just taking from everything that’s in meeting rooms out on the field and just executing it. You can just tell he’s getting comfortable, and he’s settling in. Everything’s going to work out for him. He’s a hard worker, so I’m looking forward to seeing him do great things.”

Jones was better Tuesday, the second straight day Newton has missed after a “misunderstanding” with the league’s COVID-19 guidelines. Jones, as noted by NESN.com’s Zack Cox, was 29-for-36 during 11-on-11 drills and completed 26 of his first 30 passes. It was a much more efficient performance after Jones completed 54.8 percent of his passes Monday.

“Mac is a good quarterback and he’s reading stuff well,” edge rusher Matthew Judon said after Jones’ work Tuesday came mostly against New England’s starting defense.

“I think he understands when he needs to be assertive and when he doesn’t. When he needs to talk and when he doesn’t,” Judon added. “I don’t really get to spend that much time with him besides for the little meeting rooms, but from that, that’s what I’ve seen. And everything that they’ve been giving him, he’s took it in stride. He’s handled everything well.”

Fellow veteran Matthew Slater praised Jones, too, calling him a “fine young man.”