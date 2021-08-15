Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Kyle Schwarber Returns For Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

Can the Red Sox sweep the Orioles?

That will be the task at hand Sunday when Boston wraps up its series against Baltimore at Fenway Park. The Red Sox are coming off an exciting 16-2 win that saw Chris Sale pitch for the first time since 2019, while the Orioles look to snap a 10-game skid.

Eduardo Rodriguez goes for win No. 9 as he tries to continue his string of recent strong starts. He’ll oppose Keegan Akin, who’s winless on the season.

As for the lineup, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is giving Jarren Duran an afternoon off, while Kyle Schwarber returns and bats sixth.

NESN will air full coverage of Red Sox versus Orioles. Pregame coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. On the go? Stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday?s Red Sox-Orioles game.

BOSTON RED SOX (68-51)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Alex Verdugo, CF

Christian Vázquez, C