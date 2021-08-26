Would This Potential Patriots-Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Make Sense?

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry previously requested a trade before performing well at the start of training camp.

Stephon Gilmore also appears to remain in a contract standoff with the Patriots as he has yet to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

So, uh, could the Patriots trade them both?

That’s what has been depicted in a recent Bleacher Report article which examined one trade each NFL team should make before the 2021 campaign. The one for the Patriots, a trade involving the Dallas Cowboys, is quite a blockbuster.

Here are the parameters:

Patriots receive: receiver Michael Gallup, second-round pick

Cowboys receive: cornerback Stephon Gilmore, receiver N’Keal Harry

And here’s a bit of the explanation: