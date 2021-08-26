Would This Potential Patriots-Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Make Sense?

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry previously requested a trade before performing well at the start of training camp.
Stephon Gilmore also appears to remain in a contract standoff with the Patriots as he has yet to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
So, uh, could the Patriots trade them both?
That’s what has been depicted in a recent Bleacher Report article which examined one trade each NFL team should make before the 2021 campaign. The one for the Patriots, a trade involving the Dallas Cowboys, is quite a blockbuster.
Here are the parameters:
Patriots receive: receiver Michael Gallup, second-round pick
Cowboys receive: cornerback Stephon Gilmore, receiver N’Keal Harry
And here’s a bit of the explanation:
Gilmore to the Cowboys makes a heck of a lot of sense, as I explained earlier, but Harry has also asked for a trade. The Pats could try to kill two birds with one stone by dangling Gilmore in hopes of convincing Dallas to provide them an upgrade at wide receiver. … It’s unlikely the Cowboys would give up on Gallup and a second-round selection, but that’s where New England might want to start if we’re talking about the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year as well as a first-round wideout who could still become special. Harry’s still just 23 years old.
The blockbuster involving three players and a second-rounder is far-fetched, to say the least.
And while Gilmore to the Cowboys isn’t as unrealistic, the reality is that Dallas has a number of bloated contracts — Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, Jaylon Smith, etc. — already on the roster and Gilmore is unlikely to take the field without a new contract. Additionally, if Dallas was to make a run at Gilmore in hopes of bringing a Super Bowl back to Jerry World, it wouldn’t make any sense to downgrade their receiver room in the process. Gallup, despite the fact he enters his final year under contract and despite the fact Dallas always has Amari Cooper and Ceedee Lamb, remains a far better option than Harry.
… It probably wouldn’t be too bad of a trade if you’re Bill Belichick and the Patriots, though?