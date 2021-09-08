Bruce Arians Couldn’t Care Less About Tom Brady Admitting He Had COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady saying he contracted COVID-19 after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl celebration captured a lot of headlines.

Bruce Arians really, really doesn’t seem to care.

The legendary quarterback earlier this week admitted that he had gotten the virus shortly after leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“A bunch of people had it,” Arians said Tuesday, via a team-provided transcript. “A ton of people got it at the parade and he was just one of them, so to me it’s nothing.”

That parade, of course, also featured Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy and getting visibly drunk, something that has been a both a meme and moment Brady himself as poked fun at.

The Buccaneers are one of the teams with a 100 percent vaccination rate, so Brady apparently has since been vaccinated.