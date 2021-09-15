CT Sun Notebook: WNBA Should Be Terrified If Alyssa Thomas Returns

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun have secured a double-round bye, locking up the WNBA’s No. 1 seed with just two games left in the season after winning 12 straight.

And while they await the semifinals, it appears they’ll be working one of their best players into the mix.

Alyssa Thomas, miraculously, already is practicing after having surgery to repair her Achilles tendon in January. Nine months later, she’s listed as “probable” on Connecticut’s injury report for the penultimate game of the regular season.

Should she make a return, the WNBA’s best defense will get even harder to handle.

Last season for Connecticut, she averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds (third in league), 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals (first in league) and was named to the WNBA’s All-Defensive First Team.

The biggest question now is how she’ll bounce back from a major injury. The second biggest question is about how they’ll use her.

All season, watching Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner play alongside each other, fans wondered what could have been if Alyssa Thomas had been playing all season.