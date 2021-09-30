Patriots Injury Report: Starting Safety Newly Limited Ahead Of Bucs Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots added yet another starter to their injury report Thursday.

Second-year safety Kyle Dugger was one of eight players limited in New England’s second practice of Tampa Bay Buccaneers week. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury, per the team.

Dugger has played 86 percent of defensive snaps through three games, third-most among Patriots defenders behind safety Devin McCourty and cornerback J.C. Jackson.

The following seven Patriots players also were limited for the second consecutive day:

DL Henry Anderson, Ankle

LB Ja?Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

OT Trent Brown, Calf

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Josh Uche, Back

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

OT Isaiah Wynn, Knee

Dugger, Bentley, Brown, Van Noy and Wynn are offensive or defensive starters. Uche is one of the Patriots’ best pass rushers. Folk has been nearly perfect as their kicker, going 9-for-9 on field goal attempts thus far.

Running back James White (hip) was the only Patriots player who did not practice Thursday. He is expected to miss the rest of the season and likely will be placed on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Buccaneers.