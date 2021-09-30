Patriots Injury Report: Starting Safety Newly Limited Ahead Of Bucs Game

The New England Patriots added yet another starter to their injury report Thursday.
Second-year safety Kyle Dugger was one of eight players limited in New England’s second practice of Tampa Bay Buccaneers week. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury, per the team.
Dugger has played 86 percent of defensive snaps through three games, third-most among Patriots defenders behind safety Devin McCourty and cornerback J.C. Jackson.
The following seven Patriots players also were limited for the second consecutive day:
DL Henry Anderson, Ankle
LB Ja?Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
OT Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Josh Uche, Back
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
OT Isaiah Wynn, Knee
Dugger, Bentley, Brown, Van Noy and Wynn are offensive or defensive starters. Uche is one of the Patriots’ best pass rushers. Folk has been nearly perfect as their kicker, going 9-for-9 on field goal attempts thus far.
Running back James White (hip) was the only Patriots player who did not practice Thursday. He is expected to miss the rest of the season and likely will be placed on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Buccaneers.
Down in Tampa, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) sat out practice for the second straight day, putting his status for Sunday in doubt. Here was the Bucs’ full injury report for Thursday:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Giovani Bernard, Knee
TE Rob Gronkowski, Ribs
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, Shoulder
DL Steve McLendon, Not injury-related/resting player
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
CB Jamel Dean, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Carlton Davis, Abdomen/Ribs
WR Chris Godwin, Thumb
WR Jaydon Mickens, Abdomen
Quarterback Tom Brady, who appeared under the weather during his post-practice news conference, was not listed on Tampa Bay’s injury report. ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported Brady’s hoarse voice was from yelling in practice, not any illness.