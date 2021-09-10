Patriots Mailbag: How Injuries Could Impact Pats’ Week 1 Approach

Shaun Wade is more of a wild card since he just joined the team two weeks ago, but he seems to have made a good impression thus far. Bill Belichick called Wade a quick learner last week, and safety Adrian Phillips had some very nice things to say about him on Thursday.

“You see talent off the jump,” Phillips said. “Like, immediately. The guy can play.”

Wade was considered a potential first-round prospect before a miserable final season at Ohio State — coinciding with a shift from slot to outside corner — tanked his draft stock. The Baltimore Ravens wound up taking him in the fifth round, then trading him to the Patriots before the end of his rookie preseason.

He seemed like more of a project at the time — one who had many of the traits New England looks for in its corners — but the Patriots might already view him as a better option than Williams. We’ll find out on Sunday.

@red5standingby2

How do the Patriots plan on stopping Brady without Gilmore?

Yeah, that’s going to be tough. This Patriots’ secondary will have a difficult time defending Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Brown — plus Gronk — in Week 4 without Gilmore. And it’ll face another daunting matchup in Week 6 against the Cowboys’ trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Brady and Dak Prescott had 782 passing yards between them Thursday night.

Gilmore’s spot is one the Patriots might need to address in the coming weeks if Mills, Williams and Wade aren’t up to snuff.

@TeamCrazyMatt

How much of a leash does Nordin have?

A very short one. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Patriots chose to elevate Nick Folk from the practice squad for Sunday’s game and made Quinn Nordin inactive. Nordin definitely has potential, and keeping him on the initial 53-man roster rather than exposing him to waivers made sense, but I’m still skeptical that Bill Belichick would trust this job to an undrafted rookie who went just 10-for-15 on kicks in the preseason (66.7 percent).

The Patriots will have to make a final decision here at some point, but they can elevate Folk twice before they’d need to sign him to the 53. The 36-year-old dealt with an injury this summer that sidelined him for most of camp, but he made a career-best 92.9 percent of his field goals last season.

@BlueDevilAE

Do you think Malcolm Perry will be active Sunday?

Probably not. It’s tough to predict the full inactive list until we know more about Mills’ and Agholor’s statuses, but acandidates include Perry, offensive linemen Yasir Durant and Yodny Cajuste, defensive linemen Henry Anderson and Carl Davis, edge rusher Ronnie Perkins and linebacker Harvey Langi. Teams only are allowed to dress 46 of the 53 players on their roster each week.

@proudblackmatt

Who will be the starting fullback by week 6?

I’ve gotten a surprising number of fullback-related questions these last two weeks. I’m still not sure how prominently the Patriots will feature one this season since they’ll likely be running a ton of two-tight end sets, but I am intrigued by Ben Mason, whom New England signed to the practice squad after cutdown day. I wouldn’t be shocked if he overtakes Jakob Johnson and earns a promotion to the 53, especially after NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that a “quick elevation” was “likely” for the fifth-round rookie.