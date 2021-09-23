Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke pregame about his confidence in Boston’s lineup with some moving parts like Kyle Schwarber at first base, and the three-best outfield of Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández and Hunter Renfroe.
Cora’s confidence proved well-warranted Wednesday as each of Boston’s nine starters recorded hits including Schwarber, who replaced a red-hot Bobby Dalbec in the starting lineup, and finished with two home runs and four RBIs. It was the latest move in which the manager seemed to push the right buttons.
And having the depth that Boston showed Wednesday prompted Cora to offer a confident declaration.
“I do believe this is the most complete roster we’ve had the whole season. We have options to pinch-hit, to pinch-run, to mix and match,” Cora said after the Red Sox earned their seventh win in a row, a 12-5 verdict over the New York Mets at Fenway Park.
Boston had three players come off the bench with Dalbec, Christian Arroyo, who made his return, and Kevin Plawecki.
“Right now, compared to a few weeks ago, we’re in a great spot,” Cora said. “We have some good players swinging the bat well and there’s certain days they’re going to play, but I know they’re going to be ready to contribute late in games.”
Boston scored 12 runs on 14 hits while benefitting from eight walks in the contest.
Here are more notes from Red Sox-Mets on Wednesday:
— Schwarber was 3-for-4 with two home runs — a 434-foot shot in the first inning and a 405-foot blast in the second inning — while also walking once. He recorded four RBIs and scored four runs. It was his third three-hit game as a member of the Red Sox, but first game in Boston with four RBIs.
“Tonight was obviously his show and he carried the weight,” pitcher Chris Sale said of Schwarber.
— With Schwarber leading the way, Sale (5-0) got plenty of run support yet again. Boston now has scored 12 or more runs in three of Sale’s seven starts this season. The Red Sox have recorded six in the ace’s other two wins.
“As a starting pitcher you can’t ask for more,” Sale said. “Our offense has been leading the way and if we can keep playing defense and keep throwing the ball, we can go a long way.”
— Matt Barnes struggled mightily during his relief appearance. Barnes replaced Sale in the sixth inning but lasted just 1/3 of an inning as he couldn’t find the strike zone. Barnes allowed one hit with two walks while throwing just eight of his 21 pitches for strikes.
— Cora praised Boston’s defensive performance headlined by a game-altering double play started by second baseman José Iglesias and Boston’s 42nd outfield assist from center fielder Kiké Hernández.
“That double play was amazing, game-changer right there,” Cora said. “The throw by Kiké was amazing, too. We’ve been pretty good (defensively) the last few days.”
— There was some movement in regards to the American League Wild Card on Wednesday.
The Red Sox gained a game on the Toronto Blue Jays, who fell 7-1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, while the New York Yankees also gained ground with a 7-3 win over the Texas Rangers. Boston is two games up of New York in the first spot while the Blue Jays trail the Yankees by a 1/2 game for the final spot.
— The Red Sox will return from an off day Thursday to host the Yankees on Friday night at Fenway Park. First pitch from the three-game series opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN.
… And you can also expect to see the yellow uniforms again.