NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke pregame about his confidence in Boston’s lineup with some moving parts like Kyle Schwarber at first base, and the three-best outfield of Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández and Hunter Renfroe.

Cora’s confidence proved well-warranted Wednesday as each of Boston’s nine starters recorded hits including Schwarber, who replaced a red-hot Bobby Dalbec in the starting lineup, and finished with two home runs and four RBIs. It was the latest move in which the manager seemed to push the right buttons.

And having the depth that Boston showed Wednesday prompted Cora to offer a confident declaration.

“I do believe this is the most complete roster we’ve had the whole season. We have options to pinch-hit, to pinch-run, to mix and match,” Cora said after the Red Sox earned their seventh win in a row, a 12-5 verdict over the New York Mets at Fenway Park.

Boston had three players come off the bench with Dalbec, Christian Arroyo, who made his return, and Kevin Plawecki.

“Right now, compared to a few weeks ago, we’re in a great spot,” Cora said. “We have some good players swinging the bat well and there’s certain days they’re going to play, but I know they’re going to be ready to contribute late in games.”

Boston scored 12 runs on 14 hits while benefitting from eight walks in the contest.