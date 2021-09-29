Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Alex Verdugo, Kevin Plawecki Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The only way the Boston Red Sox can maintain their grip on an American League wild card spot is by beating the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes two personnel changes to their starting lineup for Wednesday’s matchup with the Orioles. Alex Verdugo and Kevin Plawecki return as starters, one day after they featured as substitutes in Baltimore’s series-opening win over Boston.

Plawecki replaces Christian Vázquez as catcher and bats seventh. Verdugo replaces Kyle Schwarber in left field and bats eighth.

Plawecki’s and Verdugo’s returns prompt a pair of batting-order changes, as first baseman Bobby Dalbec moves from seventh to sixth, and second baseman José Iglesias drops from eighth to ninth.

Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi hopes to bounce back from his shortest outing of the season. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings and allowed seven earned runs Friday against the New York Yankees.

Lefty Zac Lowther takes the mound for the Orioles.

NESN will air Red Sox vs. Orioles in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. On the go? Be sure to stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.