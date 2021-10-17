Bruins-Stars Takeaways: Four Thoughts On Boston’s Season Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins began their 2021-22 season Saturday night with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at TD Garden.

Here are some thoughts and takeaways on Boston’s opener.

— Charlie Coyle looked way more comfortable Saturday than he did for much of last season.

One particular sequence early in the second period stood out. Coyle received a pass at the offensive blue line, carried it into the offensive zone and fired off a shot near the circle.

It was a small play, and ultimately inconsequential, as it was saved. But the puck possession ability that is such an important part of Coyle’s game was there, and he looked confident as he uncorked his shot. No reticence, no getting pushed off the puck by the defenseman.

The Bruins don’t need Coyle to be the second coming of David Krejci. If he just sticks to his game, it will be enough. The Coyle line outshooting Dallas 14-3 Saturday is a sign of just how electric that group could be, and Coyle will be the heartbeat of it.

— Perhaps Bruce Cassidy put it best when pointing out that Derek Forbort is a player who, when playing his best, probably is going unnoticed.