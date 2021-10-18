NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots came so close to pulling out an underdog victory, but fell short to the Dallas Cowboys despite getting the ball first in overtime.

The Patriots did a lot of things right Sunday at Gillette Stadium, but it wasn’t enough as the Cowboys were just a little bit better. New England now is 2-4 on the season and 0-4 at home.

It’s probably easy to fall into a negative mindset after such a loss, but Ja’Whaun Bentley, for one, knows the Patriots need to move on and prepare for the week ahead.

So, just how do they do that?

“Come back to work tomorrow, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and then Sunday will be here before you know it,” Bentley said after the game. “That’s all you can do regardless of win or loss. You have to come back in here and work. That’s our approach, that’s been our approach and that’s going to continue to be our approach. We’ve got to fill the tank back up and get ready to go.

“We all are processing it. But obviously we all are professionals, and we have to move on to the next game. We’ve got to change our mindset and get ready to go.”

The Patriots have no time to waste as they get ready to host the 1-4 Jets at home next Sunday and try to break the winless drought at Gillette Stadium.