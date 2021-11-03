NESN Logo Sign In

Henry Ruggs appeared in court Wednesday, and more horrific details emerged from his Nov. 2 car accident that killed a 23-year-old woman.

Ruggs was arrested and charged with DUI resulting in death and was released by the Las Vegas Raiders just hours later. The 22-year-old, who was seen in a neckbrace, made his first court appearance after being held without bail.

Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Katelyn Newberg reported prosecutor Eric Bauman revealed Ruggs was traveling at 156-mph “about two seconds before the crash.” When the airbags in his Chevrolet Corvette deployed, he was going 127-mph, a speed Judge Joe Bonaventure said he never could recall seeing.

Ruggs had a blood-alcohol content that was “twice the legal limit” with a loaded gun in his car. A dog also was killed in the crash.

8 News Now’s Hector Mejia reported Ruggs’ bail was set at $150,000. He also will be electronically monitored, cannot drink alcohol or use controlled substances and must “surrender his passport” and not drive any vehicle.

Ruggs is due back in court Nov. 10.