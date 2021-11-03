Horrific Details Emerge From Henry Ruggs Crash That Killed Woman, Dog

Ruggs is due back in court Nov. 10

Henry Ruggs appeared in court Wednesday, and more horrific details emerged from his Nov. 2 car accident that killed a 23-year-old woman.

Ruggs was arrested and charged with DUI resulting in death and was released by the Las Vegas Raiders just hours later. The 22-year-old, who was seen in a neckbrace, made his first court appearance after being held without bail.

Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Katelyn Newberg reported prosecutor Eric Bauman revealed Ruggs was traveling at 156-mph “about two seconds before the crash.” When the airbags in his Chevrolet Corvette deployed, he was going 127-mph, a speed Judge Joe Bonaventure said he never could recall seeing.

Ruggs had a blood-alcohol content that was “twice the legal limit” with a loaded gun in his car. A dog also was killed in the crash.

8 News Now’s Hector Mejia reported Ruggs’ bail was set at $150,000. He also will be electronically monitored, cannot drink alcohol or use controlled substances and must “surrender his passport” and not drive any vehicle.

Ruggs is due back in court Nov. 10.

